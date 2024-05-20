BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.90 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,198,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.90. 272,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $147.90 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

