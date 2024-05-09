SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SunOpta updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SunOpta Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 3,339,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,123. The stock has a market cap of $693.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.73. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

