Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $42.84 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $42.84 million and approximately $720,724.80 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 157,739,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,481,228 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

