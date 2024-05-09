NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $7.25 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00011551 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.75 billion and approximately $428.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,868,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,066,998 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,769,582 with 1,069,893,028 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.19497708 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $398,662,048.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

