Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Genpact Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 1,988,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

