Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Intel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intel to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

