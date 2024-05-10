Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,770 shares of company stock worth $8,244,517. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.