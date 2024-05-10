Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,819 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

