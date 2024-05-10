Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Sells $927,488.20 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.95 and its 200-day moving average is $325.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $361.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

