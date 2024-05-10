IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,144. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

