Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. 73,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,774. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.