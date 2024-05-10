Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

MMS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.33. 60,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. Maximus has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

