Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 977 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 977 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MANH opened at $209.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.55 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.