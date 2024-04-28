IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.