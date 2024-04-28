Addison Advisors LLC Buys 3,160 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $240.39. 369,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

