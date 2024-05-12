Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.93 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

