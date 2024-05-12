Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 4,322 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,845,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE KO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $63.26. 8,371,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,589,646. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.