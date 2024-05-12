Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.74. 3,347,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.83 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

