Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.53 and its 200 day moving average is $487.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

