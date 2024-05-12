Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 43,861 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $102,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.52. The stock has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

