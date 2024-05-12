Arcataur Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.