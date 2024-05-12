Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $55.82. 9,288,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

