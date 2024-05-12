Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $346.43. 3,413,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average is $343.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

