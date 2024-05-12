Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,306 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,986,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,364. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average of $267.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.