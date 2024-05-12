Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,000 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $478.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.83 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

