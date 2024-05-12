Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.39. 2,421,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

