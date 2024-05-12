Econ Financial Services Corp Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,239 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,428,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,218,840. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

