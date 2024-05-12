The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,123 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Boeing worth $179,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.51. 3,715,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

