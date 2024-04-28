IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

