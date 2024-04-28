Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 656 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.16. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

