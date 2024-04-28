IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

