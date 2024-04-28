Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,887,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,261 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 716.8% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 126,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

