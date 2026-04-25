Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,030 shares, a growth of 509.4% from the March 31st total of 2,138 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,310 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LRGG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. 53,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,112. The stock has a market cap of $255.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRGG. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,033,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 835,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Nomura Focused Large Growth ETF

The Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund focuses on long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US companies deemed as growth-oriented. LRGG was launched on May 14, 2024 and is issued by Macquarie.

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