Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.16 and traded as low as GBX 127. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 127, with a volume of 1,860 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOTR shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Motorpoint Group from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorpoint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.

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Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

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