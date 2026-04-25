707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM) Short Interest Down 94.7% in April

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,442 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 812,313 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,334,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

707 Cayman Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of 707 Cayman stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. 707 Cayman has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $158.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 707 Cayman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of 707 Cayman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

707 Cayman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

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