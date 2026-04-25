Comparing Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) & Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) and Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Brown Forman”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $13.04 billion 0.61 -$2.14 billion ($10.85) -3.91 Brown Forman $3.98 billion 3.33 $869.00 million $1.72 16.80

Risk & Volatility

Brown Forman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molson Coors Beverage. Molson Coors Beverage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown Forman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown Forman has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brown Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Molson Coors Beverage pays out -17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown Forman pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molson Coors Beverage and Brown Forman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 4 11 4 0 2.00 Brown Forman 0 0 0 0 0.00

Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus price target of $47.47, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Brown Forman.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Brown Forman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage -16.41% 9.04% 4.40% Brown Forman 20.64% 19.93% 9.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Brown Forman shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Brown Forman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Brown Forman on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

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Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel’s, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp’s, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Brown Forman

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Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Old Forester, Early Times, Slane Irish Whiskey, Coopers' Craft, el Jimador, Herradura, New Mix, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Finlandia, Korbel Champagne, and Sonoma-Cutrer brands. It is also involved in the sale of used barrels, bulk whiskey, and wine; and provision of contract bottling services. The company serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments; and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico, and internationally. Brown-Forman Corporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

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