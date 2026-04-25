ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) vs. NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Head to Head Review

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and NetSol Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.76 billion 2.49 $226.66 million $2.17 19.90 NetSol Technologies $66.09 million 0.63 $2.92 million $0.16 22.13

Profitability

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies. ACI Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ACI Worldwide and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 12.88% 16.44% 7.66% NetSol Technologies 2.74% 4.68% 3.11%

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACI Worldwide and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 1 1 3 0 2.40 NetSol Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats NetSol Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

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ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

About NetSol Technologies

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NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

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