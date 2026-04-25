Critical Comparison: EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) versus Crane (NYSE:CR)

EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnWave and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnWave 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crane 0 1 5 2 3.13

Crane has a consensus price target of $223.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.68%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than EnWave.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.9% of EnWave shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EnWave and Crane”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnWave N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -2.50 Crane $2.31 billion 4.49 $401.10 million $6.25 28.73

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than EnWave. EnWave is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EnWave and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnWave N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Summary

Crane beats EnWave on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnWave

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EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products. In addition, the company provides freezeREV for the dehydration of biomaterial and pharmaceutical products; and REVworx offers toll manufacturing services for various food product. Further, it manufactures, markets, and sells certain dehydrated food products. EnWave Corporation is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Crane

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Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

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