Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 33 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DEEF traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.73. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

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About Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

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Further Reading

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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