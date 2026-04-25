Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR) Short Interest Update

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 46 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Beacon Tactical Risk ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560. Beacon Tactical Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.63.
Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
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