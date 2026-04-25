Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR) Short Interest Update

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:BTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 46 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Tactical Risk ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.10. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560. Beacon Tactical Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.63.

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Beacon Tactical Risk ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (BTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an active fund-of-funds seeking capital appreciation. The fund invests equally across US equity sectors, while attempting to minimize losses in volatile markets BTR was launched on Apr 17, 2023 and is managed by Sammons Enterprises.

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