Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in April

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 98 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 9,499 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENOY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

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Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

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Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a global leader in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry & home care products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company has built a reputation for innovation and quality across its core business units. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies segment serves industrial and consumer markets with solutions ranging from structural adhesives and sealants to DIY products for home improvement.

In its Beauty Care division, Henkel offers hair care, hair styling, hair coloring, and oral care products under brands such as Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss.

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