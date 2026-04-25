Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 211,670 shares, a growth of 453.5% from the March 31st total of 38,242 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

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Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of MITQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 710,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,857. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol MITQ, designs, manufactures and integrates digital signage solutions for a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings encompass both hardware and software platforms that support high-definition displays, interactive kiosks and touchscreen environments. Moving iMage’s systems are engineered to deliver dynamic content, remote monitoring and scalable network deployment to meet evolving customer needs.

Its product lineup includes commercial-grade LCD and LED displays, media players, digital signage enclosures and interactive touchscreen modules.

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