SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,575 shares, an increase of 478.5% from the March 31st total of 7,878 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 317.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,080,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after purchasing an additional 102,992 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 386,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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