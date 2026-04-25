Jupiter Fund Management PLC (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in April

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 90 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 61,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS JFHHF remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

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Jupiter Fund Management is a UK‐based investment management company offering a broad spectrum of funds and advisory services to institutional and retail clients. The firm’s product lineup includes equities, fixed income, multi‐asset strategies and alternative investments, with a growing focus on sustainable and ESG‐aligned solutions. Jupiter operates a range of OEICs (Open‐Ended Investment Companies), unit trusts and segregated mandates, providing tailored portfolio management and research‐driven investment strategies.

Founded in 1985 by John Duffield, Jupiter has evolved through phases of ownership and strategic expansion.

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