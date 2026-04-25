PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP) Short Interest Update

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 236 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 12,661 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the quarter. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF comprises 31.6% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PMV Capital Advisers LLC owned about 30.41% of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 1,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.47. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The Pmv Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (ARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to a variety of asset classes: global equities, fixed-income securities, commodities, and currencies based on risk parity. ARP was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by PMV.

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