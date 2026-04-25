Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 16 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 3,024 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hypermarcas Stock Performance

HYPMY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.43. 1,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,350. Hypermarcas has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $414.22 million for the quarter.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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