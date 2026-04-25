Critical Contrast: XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) & The Competition

XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX – Get Free Report) is one of 247 public companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare XORTX Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

XORTX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XORTX Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XORTX Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XORTX Therapeutics N/A -$2.66 million -1.01 XORTX Therapeutics Competitors $1.17 billion $98.20 million -4.51

Analyst Recommendations

XORTX Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XORTX Therapeutics. XORTX Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XORTX Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XORTX Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 XORTX Therapeutics Competitors 2885 4050 10322 468 2.47

As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 55.14%. Given XORTX Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XORTX Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of XORTX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of XORTX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XORTX Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XORTX Therapeutics N/A -120.32% -90.53% XORTX Therapeutics Competitors -22,657.44% -150.65% -22.79%

Summary

XORTX Therapeutics competitors beat XORTX Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About XORTX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Xyratex Ltd (Xyratex) is a provider of data storage technology, including modular solutions for the enterprise data storage industry and hard disk drive (HDD) capital equipment for the HDD industry. Xyratex operates in two segments: Networked Storage Solutions (NSS) and Storage Infrastructure (SI). Its NSS products are primarily HDD based data storage subsystems and solutions, which it provides to original equipment manufacturers. Its SI products consist of HDD manufacturing process equipment, which it sells directly to manufacturers of HDDs and their component suppliers. Its product and solution portfolio for the enterprise data storage industry includes storage enclosures, integrated application platforms and high performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions. In April 2014, Seagate Technology PLC completed the acquisition of Xyratex Ltd.

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