Christopher Riley Sells 8,916 Shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 8,916 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $16,227.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,870,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,853.18. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.
PLBY Group Trading Down 1.1%
NASDAQ PLBY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 477,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLBY
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.
In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.
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