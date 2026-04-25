DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY) & ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Head to Head Contrast

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) and DiDi Global (OTCMKTS:DIDIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASAP and DiDi Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $130.00 million 0.00 -$5.23 million ($1.03) N/A DiDi Global $31.54 billion 0.57 $138.08 million $0.03 128.00

Profitability

DiDi Global has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiDi Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ASAP and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% DiDi Global 0.43% 7.87% 5.03%

Risk & Volatility

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiDi Global has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of DiDi Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASAP and DiDi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 0.00 DiDi Global 0 1 2 1 3.00

DiDi Global has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 123.96%. Given DiDi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than ASAP.

Summary

DiDi Global beats ASAP on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

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ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About DiDi Global

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DiDi Global Inc. operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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