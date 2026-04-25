Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 69 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 1,109 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BTRN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.02. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Free Report) by 199.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.04% of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that toggles between long bitcoin futures and a US Treasury ETFs. The allocation between these components are based on bitcoins price trend. BTRN was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

Further Reading

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